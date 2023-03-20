Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in four months as global efforts help ease banking turmoil

Global markets cheered the latest efforts by governments in the US and Europe to ease a crisis threatening the global banking sector

BL Premium
20 March 2023 - 18:24 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE had its best day in more than four months on Monday, supported by strong gains in metals, with global markets firmer as investors welcomed the latest efforts by governments in the US and Europe to ease a crisis threatening the global banking sector.

Swiss-based UBS, agreed at the weekend to buy Credit Suisse as part of a cut-price deal in an effort to stem the risk of contagion to the global banking system. Swiss authorities and regulators helped to facilitate the deal, Bloomberg reported...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.