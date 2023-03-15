Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Louis Storm from Vega Capital

15 March 2023 - 15:38
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Louis Storm from Vega Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.

