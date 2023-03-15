Opec’s rosy outlook for Chinese demand also bolsters prices, but oversupply concerns linger amid fears of a global financial crisis
Production has declined year on year for 12 consecutive months, Stats SA data shows
SA’s security forces put on high alert for national shutdown to prevent a repeat of July 2021 riots
Poll finds 65% of middle-income earners are seriously considering not voting for the ANC
The consumer goods group reported an R98m impairment from a fire at a Denny Mushrooms plant in 2022
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
Additional costs and loss of income could amount to more than R500m, while investment in cold storage capacity would cost nearly R1.4bn
President Xi Jinping is expected to meet Putin and Zelensky weeks after the world’s second-largest economy proposed a 12-point de-escalation plan
Shukri Conrad and Temba Bavuma are delighted at success so far but will have to work hard
New technology projects information across the entire width of the lower windshield, creating a unique interaction and information surface for all occupants
The JSE tracked the global equities slump on Wednesday as the sell-off after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank regained momentum from fresh turmoil at Credit Suisse.
Mounting troubles at the Swiss lender added to jitters after its biggest shareholder, Saudi National Bank, said it would not inject more money into the bank, which is already battling to recover from a string of scandals that have undermined client and investor confidence. Credit Suisse shares lost as much as 30% of their value on the day, hitting an all-time low...
MARKET WRAP: JSE plunges as banking sell-off continues
Credit Suisse’s woes add to growing fears about the health of financial institutions after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
