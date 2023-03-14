Markets

Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft

14 March 2023 - 20:31
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

