Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
Specialist tobacconists call for exemption from a display ban to avoid damaging the economy and driving consumers to illicit tobacco products
KwaZulu-Natal chair Dean Macpherson says the DA has been gathering information for its legal action for months, as it wants to ensure its case is solid
The apex court has dismissed the president’s bid to challenge parliament’s report into Phala Phala, which made adverse findings against him
Credit from sovereign wealth fund to be used to pay back loans after attack by shortseller
The February survey period included an unprecedented seven consecutive days of stage 6 load-shedding
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
The rule was lifted at midnight, more than two years after it was first imposed
Jockey could ride a treble on the nine-race card
Verstappen chases championship hat-trick as F1 goes bigger in the US
Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.