JSE weaker and rand muted ahead of the budget speech

The local bourse tracked global markets, with traders concerned that stubborn inflation will lead the Fed keeping rates higher for longer

22 February 2023 - 11:05 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker along with other global markets on Wednesday as investors worry that stubborn inflation will lead the US Federal Reserve to keep rates higher for longer, tipping the economy into a recession.

US markets dropped overnight, with other global markets following suit as the prospect of higher rates weighed on market sentiment. ..

