WATCH: Technical analysis on Advanced Micro Devices, Cigna Corp and Blackstone

Business Day TV speaks to Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital and professor at GIBS
SA’s corporates must rethink their flawed CSR models or risk rising anti-business feeling, community protests and legal action against them by previously disadvantaged communities
Premier Lesufi says province will appoint six developers to construct 800 megawatt solar farm in Merafong
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
CEO and co-founder Schalk Malan says there is still ‘lots of gold in the mountain’ as the life insurer considers adding new financial services offerings
Key focus should be on the degree of deterioration of fiscal ratios due to downwards economic growth and revenue revisions
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
US president says Washington will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes
Attacking brand of cricket is required to book a semifinal spot, says Laura Wolvaardt
‘Navalny’, about jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, won the documentary category
On Trade of the Week, Unum hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta provides technical analysis of Cigna Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices and Blackstone.
