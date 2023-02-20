Markets

WATCH: Share buybacks continue to boom in 2023

Business Day TV speaks to Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital and professor at GIBS

20 February 2023 - 21:01
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

A number of firms globally appear to be flush with cash amid record share repurchase programmes. In 2022, companies bought stocks worth $1.2-trillion and analysts expect firms to exceed this record in 2023. Business Day TV discussed the buyback trend with Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital and a professor at GIBS.

