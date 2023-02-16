Markets

WATCH: What is behind the recent tech stock rally?

Business Day TV speaks to Oanda’s senior markets analyst, Craig Erlam

16 February 2023 - 20:41
Picture: 123RF/ipopba

Analysts are growing wary of the US tech sector, despite the recent rally. Business Day TV caught up with Oanda’s senior markets analyst Craig Erlam for a look at whether the rally can be sustained even as the pessimism persists.

