Business Day TV talks to Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments and Kayalethu Nodada from Old Mutual Investments

16 February 2023 - 20:29
Tackling your questions tonight are Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments and Kayalethu Nodada from Old Mutual Investments.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

