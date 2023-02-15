Markets

JSE faces hard day as US inflation missed market expectations

Global markets react as the US Federal Reserve seems likely to maintain a hawkish stance in grappling with inflation

BL Premium
15 February 2023 - 07:57 Nico Gous

The JSE might be in for a tough day as global markets continue to digest the latest US inflation data falling short of expectations, signalling the US Federal Reserve will probably stick to its hawkish stance in grappling with inflation.

The US consumer price index (CPI) moderated a seventh straight month to an annual rate of 6.4% in January from 6.5% a month earlier, but the reading was higher than market expectations of 6.2%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.