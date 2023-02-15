Business Day TV talks to Byron Lotter from Vestact
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech was a chance to persuade us that SA’s self-inflicted electricity disaster could be rectified by his ANC government
Madibeng municipality management, governing rural towns in the North West, says it is battling to deliver services due to R3.2bn owed to it by entities and residents.
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
The former Absa CEO will join Nedbank in May, after having been with Alexforbes for just over a year
The lagged effect of load-shedding is a major concern for the economy and business confidence
The market inquiry is to examine if there are any features in the fresh produce value chain that impede or distort competition in the market
Turks told to return home while Syrians struggle without aid
The flyhalf, who was low on confidence in the 2021-2022 United Rugby Championship, has helped team qualify for the Champions Cup last 16
The company plans to include rice husks and PET bottles as part of sustainable material mix
The JSE might be in for a tough day as global markets continue to digest the latest US inflation data falling short of expectations, signalling the US Federal Reserve will probably stick to its hawkish stance in grappling with inflation.
The US consumer price index (CPI) moderated a seventh straight month to an annual rate of 6.4% in January from 6.5% a month earlier, but the reading was higher than market expectations of 6.2%...
JSE faces hard day as US inflation missed market expectations
Global markets react as the US Federal Reserve seems likely to maintain a hawkish stance in grappling with inflation
