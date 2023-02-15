Global markets march to US inflation’s tune

Business Day TV talks to Byron Lotter from Vestact
London — Investors were on inflation patrol on Wednesday as stickier-than-expected US data nudged stocks down and the dollar higher, while a slowdown in UK price increases sent the pound tumbling.
Asia had been largely focused on global reaction to Tuesday’s 6.4% US consumer inflation reading, but Europe’s moves were initially dominated by figures showing UK inflation easing to 10.1% from 10.5%.
That pushed the pound back under $1.21 against the dollar and saw the biggest drop in 10-year UK Gilt yields in almost two weeks, albeit after two sizeable rises in bond yields globally in the past few sessions.
Oil prices also were lower on demand concerns, as were banking shares. Barclays, one of Britain’s biggest lenders, slumped more than 8% after it revealed a string of problems.
Gucci owner Kering also fell as much as 2% after its results, though 0.4%-0.5% gains in the tech and telecom sectors, and by chemicals and auto firms, meant European stocks were little changed overall.
“Today’s UK inflation data will likely be met with sighs of relief,” said Hugh Gimber, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, referring to the Bank of England's rate setting committee.
Strong wage increase data this week, which posted a 12th consecutive month of stronger-than-expected growth, show that inflationary pressures remain strong overall, however.
“We see interest rates of 4.5% as the minimum required to return inflation to target over the coming quarters,” Gimber said.
Despite Europe's resilience, MSCI’s 47-country world share gauge was 0.2% lower, while S&P 500 futures markets pointed to Wall Street heading 0.3% lower.
Headline US consumer inflation came in at 6.4% year on year for January on Tuesday, a bit higher than the 6.2% economists had expected, setting off selling in the bond market and Fed funds futures as hopes that rates could be cut later this year dimmed.
Fed funds futures now imply a peak above 5.2% by mid-year and rates above 5% at the end of the year.
Two-year Treasury yields, which rise when the price of the underlying bond falls, steadied at 4.59% in Europe after climbing to 4.61% overnight. It had also widened the premium or “inversion” over 10-year rates — an unusual phenomenon that historically often signals an approaching recession.
Turkey’s stock index rose almost 10% after being closed for five days following the country’s devastating earthquake that has now claimed more than 40,000 lives in Turkey and neighbouring Syria.
Turkish authorities introduced measures on Tuesday to support the market, including some that encouraged pension funds to buy up stocks.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended down 1.4%, led by drops of more than 1% in Australia and Hong Kong. Japan’s Nikkei share average sank, reversing a small early gain.
After a strong start to the year, analysts are bracing for a further retracement.
“If I combine this earlier Fed rhetoric trying to keep the rates higher for longer and the recent CPI number ... then it seems likely that there should be some degree of moderation in the equity markets, both developed markets and Asian markets,” said Manishi Raychaudhuri, head of Asia-Pacific equity research at BNP Paribas.
He said the dollar might also regain some strength over emerging market currencies, helped by the prospect of US rates remaining elevated.
The dollar touched a six-week high of 133.3 yen overnight and hovered at 133.05 on Wednesday. It had a bumpier ride against other currencies after the CPI data, but seems to be pausing following a January slide.
The Australian dollar eased $0.6938 even as central bank Governor Philip Lowe reiterated that rates would need to rise further.
Going in the other direction, China’s central bank ramped up its liquidity injections by rolling over maturing policy loans and adding more funds, while keeping the interest rate unchanged.
Reuters
Global markets march to US inflation’s tune
Dollar strengthens as CPI data and Fed comments dim prospects of rate cuts later this year, while the pound slumps
