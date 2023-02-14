Oil falls as US sells crude from its strategic reserve

Business Day TV speaks to RMB fixed income & currency analyst Kim Silberman
Accelerating inflation is putting many household goods beyond the reach of increasing numbers of South Africans; subscription access may offer a more affordable solution
Labour leaders feel they’ve been made to participate in a tick-box exercise after the plan was formulated and don’t regard this as a meaningful consultation
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Business Day TV speaks to Petra Diamonds CEO Richard Duffy
SA’s lacklustre medium-term growth outlook is a concern and something credit ratings agencies could flag as a key downside risk
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
No quick nor painless fixes for stubborn inflation, say economists, as consumer prices rise
Spinner takes 13/99, surpassing mark that had stood for seven decades
The sporty but civilised coupé closes the petrol-powered chapter for the British carmaker
Chennai — Oil prices fell on Tuesday after the US government said it would release more crude from its strategic petroleum reserve as mandated by legislators, defying expectations from some traders that the release could be cancelled or delayed.
Brent crude futures fell by 70c, or 0.81%, to $85.91 a barrel by 2.56am GMT, while US crude futures fell by 93c, or 1.16%, to $79.21 a barrel.
The US department of energy said after the previous session ended that it would sell 26-million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve, a release that was likely push the reserve to its lowest level since 1983.
“Energy traders were expecting to hear news about refilling the strategic petroleum reserve and not tapping them for more supplies,” Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda said.
The department of energy had considered cancelling the fiscal year 2023 sale after US President Joe Biden’s administration last year sold a record 180-million barrels from the reserve. But that would have required Congress to act to change the mandate.
Traders will be looking for clues from Tuesday’s US consumer price index (CPI) data for January. US monthly consumer prices rose in the previous two months instead of falling as previously estimated, raising the risk of higher inflation readings in the months ahead.
“Any higher-than-expected data may cause a renewed sell-off in risk assets, including oil,” Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets said.
Supply concerns also eased after the US energy information administration said it expected record March production from the seven biggest US shale basins. Elsewhere, crude exports resumed at a Turkish port after a devastating earthquake rocked the region.
“Oil is on the defensive and it could get uglier if inflation proves to be harder to tame,” Oanda’s Moya said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil falls as US sells crude from its strategic reserve
Chennai — Oil prices fell on Tuesday after the US government said it would release more crude from its strategic petroleum reserve as mandated by legislators, defying expectations from some traders that the release could be cancelled or delayed.
Brent crude futures fell by 70c, or 0.81%, to $85.91 a barrel by 2.56am GMT, while US crude futures fell by 93c, or 1.16%, to $79.21 a barrel.
The US department of energy said after the previous session ended that it would sell 26-million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve, a release that was likely push the reserve to its lowest level since 1983.
“Energy traders were expecting to hear news about refilling the strategic petroleum reserve and not tapping them for more supplies,” Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda said.
The department of energy had considered cancelling the fiscal year 2023 sale after US President Joe Biden’s administration last year sold a record 180-million barrels from the reserve. But that would have required Congress to act to change the mandate.
Traders will be looking for clues from Tuesday’s US consumer price index (CPI) data for January. US monthly consumer prices rose in the previous two months instead of falling as previously estimated, raising the risk of higher inflation readings in the months ahead.
“Any higher-than-expected data may cause a renewed sell-off in risk assets, including oil,” Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets said.
Supply concerns also eased after the US energy information administration said it expected record March production from the seven biggest US shale basins. Elsewhere, crude exports resumed at a Turkish port after a devastating earthquake rocked the region.
“Oil is on the defensive and it could get uglier if inflation proves to be harder to tame,” Oanda’s Moya said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.