MARKET WRAP: JSE whipsaws on US inflation

CPI data from the world's biggest economy shows prices eased in January but underlying inflation is proving stubborn

14 February 2023 - 19:31 Andries Mahlangu

The JSE closed slight firmer after a volatile session on Tuesday while the rand gained almost 1% against the dollar before reversing course after the latest inflation data from the US.

The US consumer price index (CPI) moderated a seventh straight month to an annual rate of 6.4% in January from 6.5% a month earlier, but the reading was higher than market expectations of 6.2%...

