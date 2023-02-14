JSE faces mixed Asian markets ahead of US inflation report

Business Day TV speaks to RMB fixed income & currency analyst Kim Silberman
Accelerating inflation is putting many household goods beyond the reach of increasing numbers of South Africans; subscription access may offer a more affordable solution
Labour leaders feel they’ve been made to participate in a tick-box exercise after the plan was formulated and don’t regard this as a meaningful consultation
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Business Day TV speaks to Petra Diamonds CEO Richard Duffy
SA’s lacklustre medium-term growth outlook is a concern and something credit ratings agencies could flag as a key downside risk
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
No quick nor painless fixes for stubborn inflation, say economists, as consumer prices rise
Spinner takes 13/99, surpassing mark that had stood for seven decades
The sporty but civilised coupé closes the petrol-powered chapter for the British carmaker
The JSE will open on Tuesday to mixed Chinese markets as world markets await a US inflation report, which is expected to drive markets and give clues about what to expect from the hawkish US Federal Reserve.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 0.22%, while the Shanghai composite in mainland China was flat and the Shenzhen index down 0.45%...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets ahead of US inflation report
The JSE will open on Tuesday to mixed Chinese markets as world markets await a US inflation report, which is expected to drive markets and give clues about what to expect from the hawkish US Federal Reserve.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 0.22%, while the Shanghai composite in mainland China was flat and the Shenzhen index down 0.45%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.