Oil prices fall as investors focus on short-term demand concerns

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana
SA Chamber UK and the faculty of ethics at the Gordon Institute of Business Science will discuss new benchmarks for accountability at an event
Homes flooded and farmers report crop and livestock losses in several provinces
Williams says his exit is in best interests of multiparty coalition running municipality
Company sent back to the drawing board to clarify the particulars of claim against its former CEO
Business Day TV speaks to CEO & co-founder of Grovest, Jeff Miller
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
Nato in a race to stockpile ammunition amid ‘chaotic shelling’ in Bakhmut
Offer will be submitted by the end of the week
Premium brands have more complex tech, which increases the likelihood of problems, a study has found
London — Oil prices slumped by about 1% on Monday as investors focused on short-term demand concerns ahead of key US inflation data.
Brent crude futures fell $1.14, or 1.3%, to $85.25 a barrel by 1005 GMT after a 2.2% gain on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.11, or 1.3%, at $78.61 after a 2.1% gain in the previous session.
“Crude prices are softening as energy traders anticipate a potentially weakening crude demand outlook as a pivotal inflation report could force the Fed to tighten policy much more aggressively,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at Oanda, referring to US consumer price data due on February 14.
“This week could deliver a make-or-break moment in how bad a recession Wall Street prices in.”
The US Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to rein in inflation, leading to concerns that the move would slow economic activity and demand for oil.
Additionally, supply concerns were relieved somewhat by the resumption of Azerbaijani oil exports from Turkey’s Ceyhan terminal on Sunday.
The terminal had been damaged by the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria last week. It is the storage and loading point for pipelines that carry oil from Azerbaijan and Iraq.
Oil prices had risen on Friday after Russia, the world’s third-largest oil producer, said it would cut crude production in March by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), or about 5% of output, in retaliation against western curbs imposed on its exports in response to the Ukraine conflict.
Both the Brent and WTI contracts rose more than 8% last week, buoyed by optimism over demand recovery in China after Covid-19 curbs were scrapped in December.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil prices fall as investors focus on short-term demand concerns
The Fed has been raising interest rates to rein in inflation, leading to concerns that the move would slow economic activity and demand for oil
London — Oil prices slumped by about 1% on Monday as investors focused on short-term demand concerns ahead of key US inflation data.
Brent crude futures fell $1.14, or 1.3%, to $85.25 a barrel by 1005 GMT after a 2.2% gain on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.11, or 1.3%, at $78.61 after a 2.1% gain in the previous session.
“Crude prices are softening as energy traders anticipate a potentially weakening crude demand outlook as a pivotal inflation report could force the Fed to tighten policy much more aggressively,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at Oanda, referring to US consumer price data due on February 14.
“This week could deliver a make-or-break moment in how bad a recession Wall Street prices in.”
The US Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to rein in inflation, leading to concerns that the move would slow economic activity and demand for oil.
Additionally, supply concerns were relieved somewhat by the resumption of Azerbaijani oil exports from Turkey’s Ceyhan terminal on Sunday.
The terminal had been damaged by the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria last week. It is the storage and loading point for pipelines that carry oil from Azerbaijan and Iraq.
Oil prices had risen on Friday after Russia, the world’s third-largest oil producer, said it would cut crude production in March by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), or about 5% of output, in retaliation against western curbs imposed on its exports in response to the Ukraine conflict.
Both the Brent and WTI contracts rose more than 8% last week, buoyed by optimism over demand recovery in China after Covid-19 curbs were scrapped in December.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.