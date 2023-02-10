Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV spoke to Gregory Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth

10 February 2023 - 16:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Business Day TV brings you a review of the week’s stock performances with Gregory Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Hot stocks 2023: The year of investing dangerously

After the horror show of 2022, investment analysts are generally wary of market prospects in the year ahead. With much still up in the air, defensive ...
Features
4 weeks ago

Going slow on small caps

A mixed performance in this segment of the market last year has tempered the FM’s expectations for 2023. The focus is on diversification, steady ...
Features
4 weeks ago

The key to investing in Big Tech

Instead of buying the same number of shares in each company, consider the same dollar value in each of them
Special Reports
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand plunges against dollar on US ...
Markets
2.
Q&A: Momentum bullish on SA asset classes in 2023
Markets
3.
JSE in for a tough day with lower Asian markets
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted with the focus on Sona
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

‘Flash boys’ gain respect as their role in price discovery grows

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.