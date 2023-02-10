Markets

Oil prices jump 2% as Russia plans output cuts

Russia plans to reduce its crude oil production in March by 500,000 bpd, or about 5% of output, after the West imposed price caps on the country’s oil and oil products.

10 February 2023 - 12:08 Rowena Edwards
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA

London — Oil prices jumped more than 2% on Friday, heading for weekly gains, as Russia announced plans to reduce oil production next month after the West imposed price caps on the country’s oil and oil products.

Brent crude futures rose $2.17, or 2.57%, to $86.67 a barrel by 0900 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $2.01, or 2.57%, at $80.07.

Both contracts were on course for weekly gains above 8%.

Russia plans to reduce its crude oil production in March by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), or about 5% of output, deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

“The Russian economy is fraying in the face of Western sanctions,” PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said.

The G7 economies, the EU and Australia agreed to ban the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and brokering for seaborne Russian oil priced above $60 a barrel from December 5 as part of Western sanctions over Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The EU also banned purchases of Russian oil products and set price caps from February 5.

The latest measures will crimp the Kremlin’s fossil fuel earnings and worsen its fiscal woes by the end of the year, Brennock added.

The announcement marked a turnaround for bearish sentiment that characterised trade on Thursday and Friday morning against a backdrop of recession fears in the US and weak demand data from China.

Goldman Sachs lowered its Brent 2023 price forecast to $92 a barrel (bbl) from $98/bbl and its 2024 price forecast to $100/bbl from $105/bbl.

China’s consumer price index (CPI) in January increased from December, with inflation approaching the target of about 3% set by the government last year.

The latest US oil inventory data this week also raised fears of a slowdown in the world’s biggest economy, with crude stocks having climbed to their highest since June 2021.

This was followed by a rise in weekly US jobless claims.
Reuters

Oil soars for fourth day on loading disruptions and Chinese demand

Brent crude futures were up 14c in early trade and West Texas Intermediate futures 11c — both benchmarks gained over 6% this week
Markets
1 day ago

Oil stocks at highest in months

Potentially entrenched inflation may limit any immediate upside potential, said PVM analyst Tamas Varga
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand plunges against dollar on US ...
Markets
2.
Q&A: Momentum bullish on SA asset classes in 2023
Markets
3.
JSE in for a tough day with lower Asian markets
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted with the focus on Sona
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.