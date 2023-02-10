Oil prices jump 2% as Russia plans output cuts

Russia plans to reduce its crude oil production in March by 500,000 bpd, or about 5% of output, after the West imposed price caps on the country’s oil and oil products.
With the lost of Virginie Morgon, rather than heralding a new kind of investing edge, the Decaux intervention looks increasingly like a family waiting for a trophy asset to deliver
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the state of disaster in his state of the nation address on Thursday
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Hybe comes to the aid of founder Lee Soo-man as he fights to block SM’s current management’s deal with Kakao, operator of Korea’s most popular messaging and social media service.
The renewed loss of skilled and high-income earners is a threat to public finances, says chief economist
Clarity is wanted on serious allegations, as well as an indication that the board has a plan to address them
Earthquake in Turkey and Syria now ranks as seventh most deadly natural disaster this century
Coach Zwane expects tough match against Maritzburg United in Nedbank Cup last 32
Zombie movie marks year in which gaming has ascended to level of culturally unavoidable
London — Oil prices jumped more than 2% on Friday, heading for weekly gains, as Russia announced plans to reduce oil production next month after the West imposed price caps on the country’s oil and oil products.
Brent crude futures rose $2.17, or 2.57%, to $86.67 a barrel by 0900 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $2.01, or 2.57%, at $80.07.
Both contracts were on course for weekly gains above 8%.
Russia plans to reduce its crude oil production in March by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), or about 5% of output, deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
“The Russian economy is fraying in the face of Western sanctions,” PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said.
The G7 economies, the EU and Australia agreed to ban the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and brokering for seaborne Russian oil priced above $60 a barrel from December 5 as part of Western sanctions over Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
The EU also banned purchases of Russian oil products and set price caps from February 5.
The latest measures will crimp the Kremlin’s fossil fuel earnings and worsen its fiscal woes by the end of the year, Brennock added.
The announcement marked a turnaround for bearish sentiment that characterised trade on Thursday and Friday morning against a backdrop of recession fears in the US and weak demand data from China.
Goldman Sachs lowered its Brent 2023 price forecast to $92 a barrel (bbl) from $98/bbl and its 2024 price forecast to $100/bbl from $105/bbl.
China’s consumer price index (CPI) in January increased from December, with inflation approaching the target of about 3% set by the government last year.
The latest US oil inventory data this week also raised fears of a slowdown in the world’s biggest economy, with crude stocks having climbed to their highest since June 2021.
This was followed by a rise in weekly US jobless claims.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil prices jump 2% as Russia plans output cuts
Russia plans to reduce its crude oil production in March by 500,000 bpd, or about 5% of output, after the West imposed price caps on the country’s oil and oil products.
London — Oil prices jumped more than 2% on Friday, heading for weekly gains, as Russia announced plans to reduce oil production next month after the West imposed price caps on the country’s oil and oil products.
Brent crude futures rose $2.17, or 2.57%, to $86.67 a barrel by 0900 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $2.01, or 2.57%, at $80.07.
Both contracts were on course for weekly gains above 8%.
Russia plans to reduce its crude oil production in March by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), or about 5% of output, deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
“The Russian economy is fraying in the face of Western sanctions,” PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said.
The G7 economies, the EU and Australia agreed to ban the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and brokering for seaborne Russian oil priced above $60 a barrel from December 5 as part of Western sanctions over Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
The EU also banned purchases of Russian oil products and set price caps from February 5.
The latest measures will crimp the Kremlin’s fossil fuel earnings and worsen its fiscal woes by the end of the year, Brennock added.
The announcement marked a turnaround for bearish sentiment that characterised trade on Thursday and Friday morning against a backdrop of recession fears in the US and weak demand data from China.
Goldman Sachs lowered its Brent 2023 price forecast to $92 a barrel (bbl) from $98/bbl and its 2024 price forecast to $100/bbl from $105/bbl.
China’s consumer price index (CPI) in January increased from December, with inflation approaching the target of about 3% set by the government last year.
The latest US oil inventory data this week also raised fears of a slowdown in the world’s biggest economy, with crude stocks having climbed to their highest since June 2021.
This was followed by a rise in weekly US jobless claims.
Reuters
Oil soars for fourth day on loading disruptions and Chinese demand
Oil stocks at highest in months
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.