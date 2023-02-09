The local bourse was stronger on Thursday morning, with the global focus on the US Federal Reserve’s future policy moves
Rather than accuse business of moaning, the president should lend an ear and fix what scares off investors
However, fewer workers downed tools when compared with previous years
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
‘People should take a deep breath on this one before they declare victory because a month’s number looked good,’ says Jamie Dimon
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
Key blockages should be removed to repair its fading power of attraction
Tayyip Erdogan faces a challenging election as slow rescue efforts cause widespread anger. However, he could use the crisis to rally national support, strengthening his position
Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Boland Park.
Novelist Hanif Kureishi uses voice recognition technology to blog after becoming paralysed as a result of an injury
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed, as markets weighed the US Federal Reserve’s future policy moves.
Fed officials reiterated the narrative of higher rates for longer, with one even stressing that the central bank could move faster than by 25 basis point hikes if needed...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE firmer ahead of Sona
The local bourse was stronger on Thursday morning, with the global focus on the US Federal Reserve’s future policy moves
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed, as markets weighed the US Federal Reserve’s future policy moves.
Fed officials reiterated the narrative of higher rates for longer, with one even stressing that the central bank could move faster than by 25 basis point hikes if needed...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.