MARKET WRAP: Rand at worst level in six weeks as dollar soars

Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
Saudi Arabia’s industry and mineral resources ministry believes mining could soon constitute 10% of the region’s GDP
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Leon, partner and Africa chair at international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
Business Day TV speaks to Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin
SA mining has allocated R11bn on battery metals project
Economists say the government will have to increase salaries in the 2023/2024 financial year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Alleged Palestinian gunmen killed in the raid in Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in southern Jericho, while eight were arrested
Premier League accuses the club of more than 100 alleged breaches since it was acquired by Abu Dhabi-based company
Two models bring an end to pure petrol power at the brand, ushering in the hybrid age
The rand fell to its worst level in six weeks on Monday, as the US dollar rose to a three-week high against the euro.
The dollar’s strength, on the back of Friday’s strong US jobs report, raised the likelihood of the Federal Reserve continuing with its inflation-fighting interest rate hikes for longer. Monday’s gains for the dollar followed a strong session on Friday when the greenback rose 1% against the euro, Reuters reported...
The JSE tracked global peers weaker as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve’s next move
