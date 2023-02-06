Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand at worst level in six weeks as dollar soars

The JSE tracked global peers weaker as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve’s next move

06 February 2023 - 19:36 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand fell to its worst level in six weeks on Monday, as the US dollar rose to a three-week high against the euro.

The dollar’s strength, on the back of Friday’s strong US jobs report, raised the likelihood of the Federal Reserve continuing with its inflation-fighting interest rate hikes for longer. Monday’s gains for the dollar followed a strong session on Friday when the greenback rose 1% against the euro, Reuters reported...

