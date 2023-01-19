Markets

JSE falls on renewed global recession concern

The all share index is tracking a weaker US close after markets there changed course in the final trading hours on Wednesday

19 January 2023 - 11:30 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global peers, on renewed worries about global economic growth.

The all share is tracking a weaker close in the US after markets there changed course in the final trading hours, after a disappointing December retail sales reading raised concern about a recession...

