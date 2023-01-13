The global rally caused by Thursday’s US CPI data, which showed inflation slowed in December, gained momentum.
This game of pretence cannot continue: SA needs a reform-orientated energy minister
A preservation order has been obtained to freeze luxury properties, a plot and a portion of a farm linked to the alleged siphoning of lotteries grant funds meant for community development projects
Niehaus says the Radical Economic Transformation Movement will be free of ‘pettiness’ and its logo will soon be unveiled
Alessandri offloaded about €500m of Technogym’s stock through family holding companies over the past six years to rebalance his fortune
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Oxford Economics Africa’s Jacques Nel, head of Africa macro research, and Louw Nel, senior political analyst
Dealmaking will continue to be affected by global uncertainty, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
Manhattan court imposed the penalty after jurors found two Trump Organization affiliates guilty of 17 criminal charges last month
The grandest form of the game has become an outcast
Spacey’s trial, which is currently due to begin in June, is expected to last for four weeks.
The JSE touched a record high on Friday, firming along with its global peers as the rally prompted by Thursday's US consumer price index which showed inflation slowed in December, gained momentum.
An indication that inflation in the world’s largest economy is slowing gave market participants hope that the Federal Reserve might shift to a slower pace of interest rate increases...
MARKET WRAP: JSE hits record high as global optimism continues
The global rally caused by Thursday's US CPI data, which showed inflation slowed further in December, gained momentum.
The JSE touched a record high on Friday, firming along with its global peers as the rally prompted by Thursday’s US consumer price index which showed inflation slowed in December, gained momentum.
An indication that inflation in the world’s largest economy is slowing gave market participants hope that the Federal Reserve might shift to a slower pace of interest rate increases...
