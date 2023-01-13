Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE hits record high as global optimism continues

The global rally caused by Thursday’s US CPI data, which showed inflation slowed further in December, gained momentum.

BL Premium
13 January 2023 - 19:06 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE touched a record high on Friday, firming along with its global peers as the rally prompted by Thursday’s US consumer price index which showed inflation slowed in December, gained momentum.

An indication that inflation in the world’s largest economy is slowing gave market participants hope that the Federal Reserve might shift to a slower pace of interest rate increases...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.