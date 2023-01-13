World stocks gain, while yen jumps to seven-month highs and Japanese bond yields breach central bank target
The JSE was on track to reach a new record on Friday morning, firming along with its global peers, with the rand firmer in line with the emerging-market currencies as investors digest US consumer inflation data, which came in as expected.
The consumer price index (CPI), which measures the cost of a broad basket of goods and services, fell 0.1% for December, while core inflation — which eliminates volatile food and energy prices and is regarded as a better indicator of underlying price pressures — rose 0.3% in the month and 5.7% from a year ago, also in line with expectations...
JSE firmer, rand steady as investors digest US consumer inflation
JSE all share gains 0.63% to 79,120 points and the top 40 0.67%
