Rand firms to a two-month high on softer US inflation

Rand firms along with emerging-market currencies after the US CPI data came in as expected
His department has failed to deliver on crucial promises, as he has in the mining sector
Load-shedding has increased capital outlays for generators and high diesel costs
Employment creation is implied in the central bank's mandate but should have explicit mention, says Godongwana
Techno-king sold some stock right at the top and then kept selling, accelerating a steep slide during 2022.
The WEF’s Global Risks Report looks at simmering geopolitical tension and the confluence of socioeconomic risks that countries face
Dealmaking will continue to be affected by global uncertainty, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
State-owned mining company LKAB identifies over 1-million tonnes of rare earth oxides
The grandest form of the game has become an outcast
Jeff Beck, called 'iconic genius and master guitarist', had contracted bacterial meningitis
The rand touched the strongest level in two months on Thursday, firming along with other emerging-market currencies, after a report showed US consumer inflation rose at a slower rate for a second straight month in December as widely expected.
The consumer price index (CPI) in the world’s biggest economy rose by 6.5% year on year in December, down from 7.1% the previous month, and slowed to 0.1% month on month. The numbers were in line with consensus forecast in a survey by Bloomberg, and offer confirmation that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy tightening is beginning to have an effect...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Rand firms to a two-month high on softer US inflation
Analysts warn that the risk-sensitive currency is likely to remain volatile in the short term as the outlook remains uncertain and CPI is still well above the Fed’s target
The rand touched the strongest level in two months on Thursday, firming along with other emerging-market currencies, after a report showed US consumer inflation rose at a slower rate for a second straight month in December as widely expected.
The consumer price index (CPI) in the world’s biggest economy rose by 6.5% year on year in December, down from 7.1% the previous month, and slowed to 0.1% month on month. The numbers were in line with consensus forecast in a survey by Bloomberg, and offer confirmation that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy tightening is beginning to have an effect...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.