PODCAST | Is the four-day work week model feasible for all SA sectors?

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michelle Austin, financial director of Keegor Group SA, who outlines challenges to the implementation of a shorter work week

12 January 2023 - 10:34 Mudiwa Gavaza
An increasing number of countries are considering implementing a four-day work week.
An increasing number of countries are considering implementing a four-day work week.

The idea for a four-day work week in SA is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michelle Austin, financial director of Keegor Group SA. 

The four-day work week model is gaining popularity worldwide, prompting SA to conduct its first pilot in February 2023. 

The Covid-19 pandemic and its resultant lockdowns gave rise to many questions regarding the status quo in the world of work. Restrictions on movement saw many shifting to remote and hybrid ways of working, powered by technology.

Join the discussion: 

The discussion focuses on what it would take to implement a four-day work week in SA. 

Keegor says some industries and types of work, such as office-bound roles, are more suited to the proposed way of working. She outlines current challenges holding back implementation and her firm’s thinking on the issue. 

Topics of discussion include the concept of the four-day work week; pilots and studies from around the world being done to test the idea; challenges preventing implementation; and steps being taken to move forward. 

