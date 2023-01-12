MARKET WRAP: JSE pares gains after US inflation report

Rand firms along with emerging-market currencies after the US CPI data came in as expected
His department has failed to deliver on crucial promises, as he has in the mining sector
Load-shedding has increased capital outlays for generators and high diesel costs
Employment creation is implied in the central bank's mandate but should have explicit mention, says Godongwana
Techno-king sold some stock right at the top and then kept selling, accelerating a steep slide during 2022.
The WEF’s Global Risks Report looks at simmering geopolitical tension and the confluence of socioeconomic risks that countries face
Dealmaking will continue to be affected by global uncertainty, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
State-owned mining company LKAB identifies over 1-million tonnes of rare earth oxides
The grandest form of the game has become an outcast
Jeff Beck, called 'iconic genius and master guitarist', had contracted bacterial meningitis
The JSE closed firmer but off the day’s high on Thursday after data showed US consumer inflation slowing as expected.
The consumer price index (CPI), which measures the cost of a broad basket of goods and services, fell 0.1% for December, while core inflation — which eliminates volatile food and energy prices and is regarded as a better indicator of underlying price pressures — rose 0.3% in the month and 5.7% from a year ago, also in line with expectations...
