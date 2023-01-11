Markets

JSE stronger as markets await Thursday’s US CPI data

Investors are waiting for the release of US inflation data and Federal Reserve chair’s address for insight into US direction of monetary policy

BL Premium
11 January 2023 - 10:33 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed, with investors awaiting US inflation data and US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s address.

The all share and rand are holding steady as investors wait for more clarity on the Fed’s rate path after the release of consumer price index (CPI) data on Thursday.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.