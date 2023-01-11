JSE stronger as markets await Thursday’s US CPI data

Investors are betting that US prices cooled in December, paving the way for a more benign stance by the Fed
A coalition of opposition parties would be a better bet than one of the ANC and its minions
Councillor urges people to report incidents as vandalism and theft of city's infrastructure cripple basic services
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Scrapping of proposed deal leaves Telkom as a bridesmaid after attracting three suitors over the past year
BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index improves for the first time in 7 months, but clearing house warns 2023 is unlikely to be much different to last year
Moody’s says the industry is focusing increasingly on so-called secondary perils, such as convective storms and wildfires
Qin Gang attends ceremony at new China-funded headquarters for the Africa CDC in Addis Ababa
This year’s sale brings the action closer to the Mother City’s heart but costs far more than last year’s one on a stud farm
Electrification is seen as a challenge for Suzuki’s Indian unit Maruti which wants New Delhi to incentivise all cleaner technologies, including hybrid and ethanol
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed, with investors awaiting US inflation data and US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s address.
The all share and rand are holding steady as investors wait for more clarity on the Fed’s rate path after the release of consumer price index (CPI) data on Thursday. ..
