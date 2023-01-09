Markets

JSE firmer on better US jobs report and China’s reopening

Data showed that US wages grew slower than expected, showing the Fed’s rate hikes have helped to tame inflation

09 January 2023 - 12:13 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, along with the global markets, as China’s border reopening and Fed optimism lifted sentiment.

On Friday, data showed that wages grew slower than expected, increasing 0.3% month on month against a forecast 0.4%, showing the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes to tame inflation have made some progress...

