MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses, but investors remain cautious

Increase in US jobless claims offers limited support amid lingering fears of a recession in the world’s biggest economy

29 December 2022 - 18:56 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed weaker amid mixed global peers on Thursday, as investors remained cautious ahead of Friday’s final session for 2022 and braced themselves for what is likely to be a volatile 2023.

The local bourse pared earlier losses — having fallen more than 1% in the course of the session — as markets in Europe and the US firmed after their Asian counterparts closed weaker...

