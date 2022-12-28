Oil prices fall on worries about China's Covid surge, global recession

Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,807.57 in early trade, while US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,814.30 and the dollar index 0.2%
Expect the sector to cut back on their infamously generous perks in 2023 and refocus on traditionally reliable business models such as advertising and cloud computing
Andrey Melnichenko says he flew to SA to lobby politicians on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
Companies are relying on professional advisers to find office space, and manage rental payments and landlord relationships, says expert
Easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China and lower inflation in the US are good news for the new year
Buying diesel and petrol for generators to alleviate load-shedding is a tremendous burden, says Agri SA
The order comes after Interpol issued a red notice for Isabel dos Santos in November
The 44-day stoppage for World Cup gave managers time to regroup
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
London — Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns that rising Covid-19 cases in China, the world's top oil importer, will disrupt its economic recovery and fuel demand growth as it unwinds its pandemic restrictions.
Brent futures for February delivery fell $0.78, or 0.9%, to $83.55 a barrel, by 0900 GMT. US crude fell $0.75, also 0.9%, to $78.78 per barrel.
Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 per barrel earlier in the session after rising to their highest in three weeks on Tuesday on hopes for a fuel demand boost.
China said it will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from January 8, a major step towards relaxing stringent curbs on its borders.
But Chinese hospitals have been under intense pressure due to a surge in Covid-19 infections as the country moves towards treating the virus as endemic.
“Even after China eased Covid restrictions, it is difficult for demand to recover in a short time due to the rapid decline of people's outdoor activities due to the massive infection (numbers),” said Leon Li, an analyst at CMC Markets.
Oil refiners in the US on Tuesday were working to resume operations at a dozen facilities knocked offline by freezing weather across much of the country, a recovery that in some cases will stretch into January.
The Arctic blast that sent temperatures well below freezing also disrupted output, cutting oil and gas production from North Dakota and Texas.
Prices were supported by news that Russia aims to ban oil sales from February 1 to countries that abide by a G7 price cap imposed on December 5.
US crude oil stocks were estimated to have fallen 1.6 million barrels last week with distillate inventories also seen down, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
Industry group the American Petroleum Institute is due to release data on US crude inventories at 2130 GMT on Wednesday. The US energy department will release its own figures at 1530 GMT on Thursday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil prices fall on worries about China's Covid surge, global recession
Commodity retreats from three-week high as hopes for a fuel demand boost ease
London — Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns that rising Covid-19 cases in China, the world's top oil importer, will disrupt its economic recovery and fuel demand growth as it unwinds its pandemic restrictions.
Brent futures for February delivery fell $0.78, or 0.9%, to $83.55 a barrel, by 0900 GMT. US crude fell $0.75, also 0.9%, to $78.78 per barrel.
Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 per barrel earlier in the session after rising to their highest in three weeks on Tuesday on hopes for a fuel demand boost.
China said it will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from January 8, a major step towards relaxing stringent curbs on its borders.
But Chinese hospitals have been under intense pressure due to a surge in Covid-19 infections as the country moves towards treating the virus as endemic.
“Even after China eased Covid restrictions, it is difficult for demand to recover in a short time due to the rapid decline of people's outdoor activities due to the massive infection (numbers),” said Leon Li, an analyst at CMC Markets.
Oil refiners in the US on Tuesday were working to resume operations at a dozen facilities knocked offline by freezing weather across much of the country, a recovery that in some cases will stretch into January.
The Arctic blast that sent temperatures well below freezing also disrupted output, cutting oil and gas production from North Dakota and Texas.
Prices were supported by news that Russia aims to ban oil sales from February 1 to countries that abide by a G7 price cap imposed on December 5.
US crude oil stocks were estimated to have fallen 1.6 million barrels last week with distillate inventories also seen down, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
Industry group the American Petroleum Institute is due to release data on US crude inventories at 2130 GMT on Wednesday. The US energy department will release its own figures at 1530 GMT on Thursday.
Reuters
ALSO READ:
Shell ordered to pay Nigerian farmers €15m for oil spills
Nigeria seeks new central bank loan, taking total to $52bn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.