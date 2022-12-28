Markets

Gold down from 6-month highs on dollar uptick

Precious metal rangebound waiting for a new driver

28 December 2022 - 13:19 Arundhati Sarkar
Picture: 123RF/AYPHOTO
Picture: 123RF/AYPHOTO

Bengaluru — Gold prices on Wednesday fell from last session's six-month peak as the dollar firmed and Treasury yields remained elevated, while investors weighed the worsening Covid situation in top bullion consumer China.

Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,800.49 per ounce by 0954 GMT, having hit its highest since end-June on Tuesday. US gold futures dropped 0.9% to $1,807.50.

The dollar index gained 0.1% and benchmark 10-year yields held close to their highest levels in more than a month.

Gold is placed between $1,790 and $1,830 and waiting for a new market driver, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money.

Bullion has risen nearly $200 from a more-than-two-year low in late September on expectations that the US Federal Reserve would slow its pace of interest rate hikes, increasing the appeal of the non-yielding asset.

"(If) Covid situation worsens again in China, this can be potentially negative for gold. But, at the same time can push (central) banks to be more dovish — and that would be positive for gold," De Casa said.

China on Monday scrapped its Covid-19 quarantine rule for inbound travellers even as hospitals and funeral homes were under intense pressure as a surging Covid-19 wave drained resources.

As such, the dollar's performance, inflation data, Fed's rate hike path, developments in China and geopolitical tension will be major factors influencing gold prices in 2023, said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services.

Traders await US pending home sales report due later on Wednesday, and Thursday's initial jobless claims.

In other precious metals, spot silver slipped 1.7% to $23.6451 per ounce and platinum eased 0.3% to $1,017.05.

Palladium dropped 1.1% to $1,809.80.

Reuters

ALSO READ:

Oil prices fall on worries about China's Covid surge, global recession

Commodity retreats from three-week high as hopes for a fuel demand boost ease
Markets
19 hours ago

Eager Chinese line up to travel as Beijing opens the floodgates

Pent-up demand after years of Covid isolation sees spike in holiday and flight bookings
News
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as China keeps easing ...
Markets
2.
Oil prices climb as China eases Covid-19 curbs
Markets
3.
Oil prices fall on worries about China's Covid ...
Markets
4.
Oil prices jump 2% on Russia supply, US storm ...
Markets
5.
Global shares muted as investors fret over China ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.