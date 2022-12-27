Oil prices climb as China eases Covid-19 curbs

China will end its quarantine requirements for inbound travellers starting on January 8
Access to and ownership of urban land remains out of reach while development is disincentivised by the absence of site value rating
The department of employment & labour will assist employees affected by the gas tanker explosion in Boksburg, Gauteng.
People will try to undermine the gravitas of this decision, he says after resigning from the party that expelled him
Acquisition brings rural and township investment portfolio to 23 shopping centres valued at more than R6.6bn
We see adoption of mobile devices and data as essential in order to give people better access to health, education and trade
Buying diesel and petrol for generators to alleviate load-shedding is a tremendous burden, says Agri SA
Russia’s foreign minister says West and Ukraine want to destroy Russia
New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Singapore — Oil prices rose to three-week highs on Tuesday as China's latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions raised fuel demand hopes and concerns that winter storms across the US are affecting energy production continued to buoy prices.
Brent crude was up 88 cents, or 1.1%, at $84.80 a barrel by 0253 GMT, while US west Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.44 a barrel, up 88 cents, or 1.1%. The two benchmarks touched their highest since December 5 earlier in the session.
On Friday, Brent rose 3.6%, while WTI gained 2.7%. Both benchmarks recorded their biggest weekly gains since October. British and US markets were closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday.
China will end its quarantine requirements for inbound travellers starting on January 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday, dropping a rule in place since the start of the pandemic three years ago. That spurred optimism of higher demand from the top crude oil importer.
The greenback softened on Tuesday following this announcement. A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies and usually reflects greater investor appetite for risk.
A lethal blizzard paralysed Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day, trapping motorists and rescue workers in their vehicles, leaving thousands of homes without power and raising the death toll from storms that have chilled much of the US for days.
Airlines had cancelled nearly 2,700 US flights as of Saturday afternoon after the weather snarled airport operations around the country.
Frigid cold and blowing winds on Friday knocked out power and cut energy production across the US, driving up heating and electricity prices.
“Fears over supply disruption from winter storms in the U.S. prompted buying, though trade was thin as many market participants were away on holiday,” said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities.
“But the US weather is forecast to improve this week, which means the rally may not last too long,” he said.
Concerns over a possible production cut by Russia also contributed to gains.
Russia may cut oil output by 5% to 7% in early 2023 as it responds to price caps, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil prices climb as China eases Covid-19 curbs
Singapore — Oil prices rose to three-week highs on Tuesday as China's latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions raised fuel demand hopes and concerns that winter storms across the US are affecting energy production continued to buoy prices.
Brent crude was up 88 cents, or 1.1%, at $84.80 a barrel by 0253 GMT, while US west Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.44 a barrel, up 88 cents, or 1.1%. The two benchmarks touched their highest since December 5 earlier in the session.
On Friday, Brent rose 3.6%, while WTI gained 2.7%. Both benchmarks recorded their biggest weekly gains since October. British and US markets were closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday.
China will end its quarantine requirements for inbound travellers starting on January 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday, dropping a rule in place since the start of the pandemic three years ago. That spurred optimism of higher demand from the top crude oil importer.
The greenback softened on Tuesday following this announcement. A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies and usually reflects greater investor appetite for risk.
A lethal blizzard paralysed Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day, trapping motorists and rescue workers in their vehicles, leaving thousands of homes without power and raising the death toll from storms that have chilled much of the US for days.
Airlines had cancelled nearly 2,700 US flights as of Saturday afternoon after the weather snarled airport operations around the country.
Frigid cold and blowing winds on Friday knocked out power and cut energy production across the US, driving up heating and electricity prices.
“Fears over supply disruption from winter storms in the U.S. prompted buying, though trade was thin as many market participants were away on holiday,” said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities.
“But the US weather is forecast to improve this week, which means the rally may not last too long,” he said.
Concerns over a possible production cut by Russia also contributed to gains.
Russia may cut oil output by 5% to 7% in early 2023 as it responds to price caps, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday.
Reuters
Oil prices jump 2% on Russia supply, US storm concerns
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends abridged session firmer as rand holds on to recent gains
Wait for inflation data puts gold into digestion mode
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Stocks advance as China drops quarantine rule
Gold firms as dollar dip boosts appeal
Global stocks eye double-digit losses for 2022 as recession looms
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.