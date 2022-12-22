Markets

Asia shares rally, yen climbs as dollar backtracks

Wall Street cheered by upbeat reading of US consumers as confidence rises to eight-month high, while pound affected by record British public borrowing

22 December 2022 - 08:08 Reuters
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER

Sydney — Asian stocks climbed into the black on Thursday after an upbeat reading on US consumers cheered Wall Street investors, while the yen added to the week's massive gains as Japanese bond yields settled into a new higher range.

In a surprise, US consumer confidence rose to an eight-month high in December as the labour market remained strong. Inflation expectations fell to 6.7%, the lowest since September 2021, courtesy of falling fuel prices.

That helped spark a rally on Wall Street with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both adding another 0.3% on Thursday.

EuroStoxx 50 futures rose 0.2% and FTSE futures 0.3%, though turnover was subdued by the usual seasonal lull.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 1.5%, while Chinese blue chips rose 0.6%.

Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.5% after the country's government revised up its growth forecast for the next fiscal year on hopes for higher business expenditure and substantial wage hikes.

Investors continue to grapple with the ramifications of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) shock decision to allow Japanese government bond yields to rise this week, leading many to assume an outright tightening of policy is only a matter of time.

Ten-year government bond yields had soared 23 basis points this week to 0.480%, the highest since July 2015 and within a whisker of the BOJ's new ceiling of 0.5%.

We doubt that lower investment returns carry systemic risks
Capital Economics analysts

“The jump in yields and the further strengthening of the yen will lower the value of assets owned by Japanese investors,” analysts at Capital Economics said.

“Insurance firms will be most affected by falling bond prices, whereas pension funds have most to lose from a stronger exchange rate. However, we doubt that lower investment returns carry systemic risks.”

Capital also now expects the dollar to drop towards 125 yen in 2023. The dollar was already down at 131.84 yen, having shed 3.6% for the week so far, though it had found some support around 130.40.

The euro has lost 3.0% on the yen for the week at 140.26. With all the action in the yen, the euro was a shade firmer on the dollar at $1.0640.

Sterling had less luck after British public borrowing hit a record in November and strikes across the country darkened the UK economic outlook. The pound was holding at $1.2114, having hit a three-week low overnight.

The pullback in the dollar has been a boon for gold, which was up 1.4% on the week so far at $1,818 an ounce.

Oil prices rallied after data showed a larger-than-expected draw in US crude stockpiles, though a massive snowstorm is expected to blanket much of the US and hit travel-related demand for fuel.

Brent gained $0.42 to $82.62 a barrel, while US crude rose $0.47 to $78.76 per barrel.

Reuters

ALSO READ:

Bank of Japan surprise pushes yen up and Asian stocks down

Ten-year bond yield allowed more space to move, signalling a possible tightening of ultraloose policy
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand holds on to gains while JSE ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand off its best levels but ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
4.
Glittering gold gives markets some Christmas cheer
Markets
5.
Rand leaps as Cyril Ramaphosa secures second term ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.