Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand off its best levels but expected to firm in early 2023

Volatility is the order of the day as volumes thin out ahead of the holidays

BL Premium
20 December 2022 - 18:24 Jacqueline Mackenzie

The rand largely held onto Monday’s gains but was off its intraday best levels due to volatility in the dollar in thin trade.

The rand gained more than 2% on Monday on news that President Cyril Ramaphosa had emerged victorious in the race to lead the ANC for a second term. On Tuesday it touched an intraday best level of R17.2406/$ and at 5.27pm was trading 0.38% firmer at R17.2934/$. It had gained 0.31% to R21.0172/£, while easing 0.18% to R18.4026/€...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.