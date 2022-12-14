Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE slides as Fed prepares last policy statement for 2022

UBS Global Wealth Management cautions that while US inflation is easing, the labour market also needs to cool

BL Premium
14 December 2022 - 19:22 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE surrendered almost all of the previous session’s gains on Wednesday while the rand briefly strengthened to below R16 to the dollar as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s final policy decision for the year.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points for the first time after four consecutive 75 basis point hikes. The decision is due at 9pm local time. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.