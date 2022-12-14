UBS Global Wealth Management cautions that while US inflation is easing, the labour market also needs to cool
The president, who‘s as crooked as the rest, has done nothing to fix Eskom and backs BEE policies that are butchering our economy
Critic of president suggests she was deliberately prevented from voting
Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Xolani Dube
The bank, which is among the biggest financiers of fossil fuels companies, has been the focus of protests
Providing internet to townships is big business, if only companies realised
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Consumer inflation rise comes as the world’s second-largest cocoa producer battles a worsening economic crisis
Some scepticism at SA teams' entry into European tournament
Now injected with the 'R' vibranium, the Tiguan is a hot-hatch eater with family-sized comfort
The JSE surrendered almost all of the previous session’s gains on Wednesday while the rand briefly strengthened to below R16 to the dollar as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s final policy decision for the year.
The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points for the first time after four consecutive 75 basis point hikes. The decision is due at 9pm local time. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slides as Fed prepares last policy statement for 2022
UBS Global Wealth Management cautions that while US inflation is easing, the labour market also needs to cool
The JSE surrendered almost all of the previous session’s gains on Wednesday while the rand briefly strengthened to below R16 to the dollar as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s final policy decision for the year.
The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points for the first time after four consecutive 75 basis point hikes. The decision is due at 9pm local time. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.