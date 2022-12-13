Oil climbs on supply disruptions, China optimism

Rupture of US-Canada pipeline could mean US crude stocks declined by 3.9-million barrels in the week to December 9
President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed impediments to companies building their own power plants but that is a long-term fix
‘In some of the contracts, hospital employees are said to have received gratification’
The governing party will hold its conference from December 16 to 20 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre
Chris Griffith has taken the blame for the failed deal to buy the Canadian miner and will step down at the end of December
Sacci’s BCI shows that the disruptive effects of Covid-19 over the past three or so years have been overcome
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Chung Pui-kuen was the former editor-in-chief of the now-shuttered liberal news site Stand News
Compelling viewing awaits as when Van der Dussen and De Bruyn take on the most experienced bowling attack of all time
Company describes it as a collectible piece designed for select occasions
London — Oil extended gains on Tuesday, boosted by supply disruptions and as Covid-19 restrictions eased in China, the world’s biggest importer of crude.
Brent crude futures were up 90c, or 1.15%, to $78.89 a barrel by 10.20am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 67c, or 0.92%, to $73.84.
WTI hit a low of $70.25 on Monday, close to the $70 theoretical buyback price at which President Joe Biden aimed to replenish US crude stocks. That offered support on Tuesday.
Further support came after “relaxations of Covid curbs in China, the threat of lower Russian output in response to the G7 price cap, and an outage on the Keystone pipeline in the US,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.
A timetable to restart TC Energy Corp’s Keystone Pipeline, which ships 620,000 barrels a day of Canadian crude to the US, remains unclear after a rupture last week.
The closure has raised expectations that US crude inventories will decline by 3.9-million barrels in the week to December 9, according to a preliminary Reuters poll.
Reports from the American Petroleum Institute are due at 9/30pm GMT.
The disruption comes as export volumes from Russia’s Baltic and Black Sea ports are set to decline this month.
Bank of America and Goldman Sachs said on Monday that a successful economic reopening in China could further boost oil prices above $90 a barrel.
China has scrapped some of its strict Covid-19 curbs over the past week but surging infection rates continue to feed uncertainty.
“Inflation is high, economic growth is stuttering, global recession is looming, oil consumption is under pressure and supply is unpredictable at best,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates.
The market will continue to look for signals from the Opec monthly report and the US Consumer Price Index due later on Tuesday. Central bank decisions on interest rates are due from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, and the Bank of England and European Central Bank on Thursday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil climbs on supply disruptions, China optimism
Rupture of US-Canada pipeline could mean US crude stocks declined by 3.9-million barrels in the week to December 9
London — Oil extended gains on Tuesday, boosted by supply disruptions and as Covid-19 restrictions eased in China, the world’s biggest importer of crude.
Brent crude futures were up 90c, or 1.15%, to $78.89 a barrel by 10.20am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 67c, or 0.92%, to $73.84.
WTI hit a low of $70.25 on Monday, close to the $70 theoretical buyback price at which President Joe Biden aimed to replenish US crude stocks. That offered support on Tuesday.
Further support came after “relaxations of Covid curbs in China, the threat of lower Russian output in response to the G7 price cap, and an outage on the Keystone pipeline in the US,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.
A timetable to restart TC Energy Corp’s Keystone Pipeline, which ships 620,000 barrels a day of Canadian crude to the US, remains unclear after a rupture last week.
The closure has raised expectations that US crude inventories will decline by 3.9-million barrels in the week to December 9, according to a preliminary Reuters poll.
Reports from the American Petroleum Institute are due at 9/30pm GMT.
The disruption comes as export volumes from Russia’s Baltic and Black Sea ports are set to decline this month.
Bank of America and Goldman Sachs said on Monday that a successful economic reopening in China could further boost oil prices above $90 a barrel.
China has scrapped some of its strict Covid-19 curbs over the past week but surging infection rates continue to feed uncertainty.
“Inflation is high, economic growth is stuttering, global recession is looming, oil consumption is under pressure and supply is unpredictable at best,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates.
The market will continue to look for signals from the Opec monthly report and the US Consumer Price Index due later on Tuesday. Central bank decisions on interest rates are due from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, and the Bank of England and European Central Bank on Thursday.
Reuters
JSE lifts ahead of US inflation data release
Asian stocks lose ground as traders await US inflation data
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JSE lifts ahead of US inflation data release
Asian stocks lose ground as traders await US inflation data
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.