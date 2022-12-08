Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher as focus turns to next week’s Fed meeting

Rand confined to narrow range after four straight sessions of gains against the dollar

08 December 2022 - 19:47 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed firmer on Thursday while its global peers were mixed as investors weighed the odds of a recession amid prospects that the US Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates for longer than anticipated. 

Investors are now squarely focused on the Fed’s policy meeting next week, where the central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points (bps)...

