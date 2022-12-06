JSE faces mixed Asian markets after strong US economic data

At 10.43am, the rand had strengthened 0.74% to R17.3392/$
Chances are we will see little impact on cable theft during the six months of the ban, which is more a misguided attempt at industrial policy than an effective effort to fight crime
Inland motorists will pay R23.16/l of 93 unleaded and R23.46/l of 95 unleaded
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Murray & Roberts’s Australian unit was placed in voluntary administration after a deal to sell the business to Italy’s Webuild fell through
Monthly indicators provide clues about growth momentum as PMI shows private-sector activity increased for the first time in three months
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The students were sentenced by a military court for their alleged involvement in a shooting that killed a former military officer
All the odds are against Dean Elgar's warriors, but so were they in 2008 when SA won its first series in Australia
Community poses what Paleo-conservatives, right-wingers and religious fundamentalists see as a danger to societies
The JSE is facing mixed Asian markets on Tuesday as new economic data hinting that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest by more-than-expected affected market sentiment despite China easing strict Covid-19 restrictions.
Traders were unsure what to make of the strong services data from the US, which bolstered the case for the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further to tame inflation as it could be interpreted as a sign that the world’s largest economy can absorb it...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets after strong US economic data
The JSE is facing mixed Asian markets on Tuesday as new economic data hinting that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest by more-than-expected affected market sentiment despite China easing strict Covid-19 restrictions.
Traders were unsure what to make of the strong services data from the US, which bolstered the case for the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further to tame inflation as it could be interpreted as a sign that the world’s largest economy can absorb it...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.