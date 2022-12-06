Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets after strong US economic data

06 December 2022 - 07:31 Nico Gous

The JSE is facing mixed Asian markets on Tuesday as new economic data hinting that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest by more-than-expected affected market sentiment despite China easing strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Traders were unsure what to make of the strong services data from the US, which bolstered the case for the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further to tame inflation as it could be interpreted as a sign that the world’s largest economy can absorb it...

