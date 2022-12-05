China’s ‘zero-Covid-19’ policies have weighed heavily on its economy, with services activity at six-month lows in November
Ramaphosa has reached his Rubicon. Will he cross it?
The construction launch outside Carnarvon marks the next phase of developing a complex instrument aimed at revealing events since the cosmic dawn, when the first stars and galaxies were formed.
The president faces his enemies at an ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday
Data shows a huge spike in cardiometabolic and cancer claims since the start of the pandemic
The turnaround of SA's private-sector health was largely due to a renewed increase in new business volumes
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The yuan firmed to its strongest level against the dollar since mid-September amid a broad market rally as investors hope the unwinding of pandemic curbs will brighten the outlook for global growth.
His progeny, Trip Of Fortune, beat odds-on favourite Kommetdieding at Kenilworth
In the run-up to this weekend’s auction, the classic cars on offer were viewed online by more than 3.3-million people in 93 countries.
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested the effects of a hotter-than-expected US jobs report on US Federal Reserve rate hikes and the reopening of the Chinese economy.
Chinese authorities accelerated a shift towards reopening the economy, with Shanghai and Hangzhou — home to tech giant Alibaba — easing some Covid-19 restrictions after protests last weekend. These two cities join other top-tier cities such as Beijing in relaxing curbs in recent days. ..
JSE gets boost from Chinese decision to reopen economy
Shanghai and Hangzhou — home to tech giant Alibaba — eased some Covid-19 restrictions after protests last weekend
