JSE gets boost from Chinese decision to reopen economy

Shanghai and Hangzhou — home to tech giant Alibaba — eased some Covid-19 restrictions after protests last weekend

05 December 2022 - 11:13 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested the effects of a hotter-than-expected US jobs report on US Federal Reserve rate hikes and the reopening of the Chinese economy.

Chinese authorities accelerated a shift towards reopening the economy, with Shanghai and Hangzhou — home to tech giant Alibaba — easing some Covid-19 restrictions after protests last weekend. These two cities join other top-tier cities such as Beijing in relaxing curbs in recent days. ..

