The rand recovered some of Thursday’s heavy losses on Friday, but was off its intraday best levels, while the JSE closed weaker amid mixed global markets as investors digested the hotter-than-anticipated US jobs report.
The local currency, which dropped more than 3% on Thursday as the fate of Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency hung in the balance, gained more than 1.6% earlier in the session, but could not hold on to the gains...
MARKET WRAP: Rand recovers some of its losses, JSE ends lower
The rand recovered some of Thursday’s heavy losses on Friday, but was off its intraday best levels, while the JSE closed weaker amid mixed global markets as investors digested the hotter-than-anticipated US jobs report.
The local currency, which dropped more than 3% on Thursday as the fate of Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency hung in the balance, gained more than 1.6% earlier in the session, but could not hold on to the gains...
