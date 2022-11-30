MARKET WRAP: JSE soars on hopes of China easing stringent Covid measures

Chinese authorities have lifted some restrictions in two main cities, but analysts caution against unrealistic expectations
Policies reinforce the dominance of incumbents and raise prices
Panel headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo finds the president may be in contravention of several laws
Ronald Lamola and Oscar Mabuyane refuse to stand down, citing official nominations to run
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Good news for drivers of diesel cars as prices are expected to fall by more than R1.50 a litre
The government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal could depress prices amid local glut
Borrowing costs will need to keep rising and remain restrictive for some time to beat inflation
An invigorated Tunisia claim a famous victory over France but still fail to go through to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar
This comes despite more manufacturers investing in self-driving protocols in vehicles
The JSE rose to the best level in seven months on Wednesday as investors bet that China would ease its stringent Covid-19 measures even as some economists cautioned that the process would take longer than expected.
The central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, home to Apple’s biggest iPhone factory, ended a five-day lockdown earlier on Wednesday, while restrictions were also lifted in four districts of Guangzhou in the south of the country. Residents in both cities have clashed with police in protests at the government’s persistently harsh measures to curb the coronavirus. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: JSE soars on hopes of China easing stringent Covid measures
Chinese authorities have lifted some restrictions in two main cities, but analysts caution against unrealistic expectations
The JSE rose to the best level in seven months on Wednesday as investors bet that China would ease its stringent Covid-19 measures even as some economists cautioned that the process would take longer than expected.
The central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, home to Apple’s biggest iPhone factory, ended a five-day lockdown earlier on Wednesday, while restrictions were also lifted in four districts of Guangzhou in the south of the country. Residents in both cities have clashed with police in protests at the government’s persistently harsh measures to curb the coronavirus. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.