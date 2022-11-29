Markets

Market data — November 29 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

29 November 2022 - 23:24
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms as China reports drop in ...
Markets
2.
JSE weaker as protests in China weigh on sentiment
Markets
3.
PODCAST | Investment highlights for 2022
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand steady as interest rates are ...
Markets
5.
Market data — September 13 2022
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.