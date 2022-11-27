Markets

Fed’s peak rate trumps slower hikes, says USB Global

Wealth manager urges investors to prepare for more setbacks before positioning for a sustained turn in market sentiment

BL Premium
27 November 2022 - 16:55 Lindiwe Tsobo

The latest minutes from the recent US Federal Reserve policy meeting lifted market sentiment last week, after it signalled the possibility of a slowdown in interest-rate increases amid prospects of cooling inflation.

This despite analysts warning that it may not be quite as cut and dried as it seems...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.