Markets

Market data — November 24 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

24 November 2022 - 23:55
Picture: 123RF/monsitj
Picture: 123RF/monsitj

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand holds steady as Reserve Bank ...
Markets
2.
Market data — November 20 2022
Markets
3.
Market data — March 4 2020
Markets
4.
Market data — May 2 2021
Markets
5.
Oil on track for weekly gain on solid US demand
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.