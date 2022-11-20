Rand gives back some of its gains

Rand firms 1.1% but does not hold gains in thin Asian weekend trade
Time to draw attention to the inconsistencies in refereeing is when you win, not when you lose
Eskom warns of imminent effects of high levels of breakdown and depletion of its emergency reserves
Tuesday’s strike is expected to affect border control, revenue collection and police services
Technology conglomerate is subject to an expression of interest from its two large empowerment shareholders, THAM Investments and DY Investments
Data on the consumer inflation rate will be released on Wednesday, with PPI due the next day
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Former US president says he has no interest in returning to the social media platform after being banned two years ago
The absence of Sadio Mane through injury could prove a catastrophic blow to Senegal’s hopes of breaking new ground for Africa at the World Cup
Next year’s inaugural season will comprise seven events with three races each.
The rand firmed 1.1% to R17.16/$, its best level in more than two months, after credit ratings agency S&P left SA’s rating unchanged as expected, while warning that the country is not out of the woods as a number of threats remain.
However the currency could not hold on to those gains in thin weekend Asian trade and it closed 0.43% weaker at R17.2407/$...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Rand gives back some of its gains
The rand firmed 1.1% to R17.16/$, its best level in more than two months, after credit ratings agency S&P left SA’s rating unchanged as expected, while warning that the country is not out of the woods as a number of threats remain.
However the currency could not hold on to those gains in thin weekend Asian trade and it closed 0.43% weaker at R17.2407/$...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.