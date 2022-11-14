×

Oil spills on firmer dollar and surging Covid in China

Record infections in the world’s biggest importer of crude dash hopes of a speedy reopening of its economy

14 November 2022 - 14:24
Picture: REUTERS
London — Oil prices fell on Monday, dragged down by a firmer dollar while surging coronavirus cases in China dashed hopes of a swift reopening of the economy for the world’s biggest crude importer.

Brent crude futures were down $1.01, or 1.1%, at $94.98 a barrel by 10.30am GMT after gaining 1.1% on Friday. WTI crude fell $1.11, or 1.3%, to $87.85 after advancing 2.9% on Friday.

“Dollar strength appears to be weighing on oil and the broader commodities complex this afternoon,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING. “There probably is also an element where the market got a bit ahead of itself on Friday after an easing in China’s Covid-related quarantine measures.”

Commodity prices rallied on Friday after China’s National Health Commission adjusted its Covid-19 prevention and control measures to shorten quarantine times for close contacts of cases and inbound travellers. But Covid cases climbed in the country over the weekend, with Beijing and other big cities on Monday reporting record infections.

China’s demand for oil from top exporter Saudi Arabia also remained weak, with several refiners having asked to lift less crude in December. Separately, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said that India can continue buying as much Russian oil as it wants, including at prices above a G7-imposed price-cap mechanism, if it steers clear of Western insurance, finance and maritime services bound by the cap.

Also weighing on oil was dollar strength after comments from US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who said on Sunday that the Fed could consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting, but that should not be seen as a softening in its commitment to lower inflation.

“This leans towards the sticky inflation or recession narrative, which is negative for oil and other risk markets,” said SPI Asset Management MD Stephen Innes.

Reuters

Fed warning subdues global markets

Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller tells investors not to get too carried away over one inflation number
Markets
3 hours ago

JSE remains steady as Friday’s rally runs out of steam

China is considering implementing Covid-19 relaxation measures and property market support, bringing some relief to the markets in Hong Kong
Markets
3 hours ago

FTX demise weakens case for crypto as risk asset

The idea that bitcoin is a worthwhile part of a diversified portfolio is fraying, with huge losses caused by the unsound trading platform
News
6 hours ago
