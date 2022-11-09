×

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital

09 November 2022 - 12:58 Business Day TV
UPDATED 09 November 2022 - 13:09
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.

JSE firmer as investors await the US midterm elections outcome

Local bourse stages a rebound from the previous session’s losses as traders focus on US midterm election results
Markets
3 hours ago

Asian stocks on the up as investors await US inflation data, midterm results

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.45% higher, while the Nikkei rose 0.2%
Markets
6 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker with focus on US midterms and inflation

Murray & Roberts bucks the trend, soaring more than 17% after announcing the sale of its Australian subsidiary
Markets
19 hours ago
