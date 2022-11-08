Analysts also play down hopes of Chinese authorities relaxing the country’s zero-Covid policy
Investors are willing to pay a premium for a company that has proved its resilience in the face of just about any economic cycle
Transnet has not said how much coal the train was carrying
The DA councillor was returned to her old job after an alleged fallout between the ANC and the EFF
Working capital needs of Australian subsidiary have become ‘urgent’
Consumers are taking home 33% less today in real terms than they did in 2016
The fund will disburse loans at a fixed interest rate to qualifying businesses with turnovers of between R1m and R50m a year
The decision is a big setback to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crackdown on sweetheart deals between EU countries and multinationals
Breeders Cup Classic winner has a rating of 143, just four points behind the mighty Frankel
New London-based company will supply internal combustion engines and hybrid technology
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mixed ahead of US midterm elections and an inflation report coming this week.
The latest US inflation reading due on Thursday will be closely watched after the core consumer price index rose more than forecast to a 40-year high in September...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE slips as investors await US midterm elections
The latest US inflation reading due on Thursday will also be closely watched
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mixed ahead of US midterm elections and an inflation report coming this week.
The latest US inflation reading due on Thursday will be closely watched after the core consumer price index rose more than forecast to a 40-year high in September...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.