Markets

JSE slips as investors await US midterm elections

The latest US inflation reading due on Thursday will also be closely watched

BL Premium
08 November 2022 - 11:57 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mixed ahead of US midterm elections and an inflation report coming this week.

The latest US inflation reading due on Thursday will be closely watched after the core consumer price index rose more than forecast to a 40-year high in September...

BL Premium

