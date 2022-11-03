×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Fund Managers executive Makwe Masilela

03 November 2022 - 21:35
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Companies
8 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Markets
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces challenge as Tencent drops, market ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE surges in line with European ...
Markets
3.
JSE weaker after Fed’s fourth consecutive 75bps ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE eases as Fed rate decision nears
Markets
5.
Gold steady as Fed dashes hopes of policy pivot
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.