JSE faces challenge as Tencent drops, market digests Fed hike

The JSE could be off to a rough start on Thursday as Tencent traded lower and markets continue to digest the latest interest-rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
The Hang Seng dropped by 2.82% and the Shanghai composite 0.63%. The market is closed in Japan for a public holiday. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down more than one-third (33.92%), the Shanghai composite 17.84% and the Nikkei 5.59%.
Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, slipped by 3.47% and has more than halved (50.95%) in 2022.
Asian markets were lower after the sell-off on Wall Street after Fed chair Jerome Powell upped interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) for the fourth time in a row and indicated more is to come.
“Fed chair Powell opened his press conference by reiterating the Fed’s strong commitment to bring inflation back down to 2% and that monetary policy will stay tight ‘for some time’,” Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) senior market strategist Jason Wong said in a note.
“His comments were on the hawkish side, noting that the Fed still has ‘some ways to go’ on rates and that the ultimate rate level was higher than previously expected,” he added.
Tencent slipped by 3.47% and has more than halved (50.95%) in 2022.
Meanwhile, the authorities in China reiterated that the world’s second-largest economy is sticking to its zero-Covid policy after an unverified social media report sparked an earlier rally.
“As if there was any doubt that China would continue with its zero-Covid policy, last night China’s National Health Commission [NHC] issued a statement calling for vigilance to prevent and control the epidemic and to firmly adhere to the zero-Covid policy,” Wong said.
New economic data compounded the grim picture as the Caixin China General Services PMI and the Caixin China General Composite PMI fell. The slump in Hong Kong was largely the result of what happened in the US.
JSE follows US, European markets
In local market news, the JSE reversed course on Wednesday afternoon to close weaker, in line with US and European markets, as investors became cautious before the Fed’s announcement.
The JSE all share lost 0.43% to 67,123 points and the top 40 eased 0.47%. Retailers gained 1.33%, precious metals 1.24%, banks 0.63% and financials 0.41%. Industrial metals lost 1.1% and industrials 1%.
US markets ended lower on Wednesday, as the Nasdaq slipped by 3.36%, the S&P 500 2.50% and the Dow Jones 1.55%. The Nasdaq has lost more than one-third (33.53%) so far this year, the S&P 500 over one-fifth (21.62%) and the Dow Jones 12.13%.
The rand strengthened by 0.20% against the dollar, trading at R18.23. The rand has depreciated by 12.75% against the greenback so far this year.
In commodities, the price of Brent crude rose 0.17% to $95.68 a barrel, platinum 0.79% to $936.30 and gold 0.25% to $1,638.67/oz.
In corporate news, ICT group Datatec will publish its interim results, while miners AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields will provide quarterly updates.
On the economics front, S&P Global will release the October data for its PMI of SA. It fell to 49.2 in September from 51.7 the month before, pointing to the lowest reading since December 2021 as a result of worsening Eskom blackouts and the rising cost of living, which hindered business activity and customer demand.
At 1pm, Stats SA will release SA’s electricity consumption and production for September. Power generation fell for the sixth straight month in August, while plant breakdowns in September caused Eskom’s energy availability factor to drop to the lowest on record.
